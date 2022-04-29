TERRENCE M. SAWYER

PRESIDENT

LOYOLA UNIVERSITY MARYLAND

Though Terrence Sawyer has only served as the president of Loyola University Maryland for four months, he has been with the college in numerous roles since 1998, when a mentor brought him to Loyola to be the special assistant to the president for government and community.

That mentor, the late Father Harold Edward “Hap” Ridley, S.J., and Loyola’s 23rd president, gave Sawyer “a seat at the table.”

“He taught me that affability, good humor and genuine kindness does not detract from strong leadership — they embolden it,” Sawyer said.

Most recently, Sawyer served as senior vice president, leading the advancement, alumni relations, career services and marketing and communication divisions.

Now, as president, Sawyer’s focus is on ensuring students are supported by every member of the Loyola community as they pursue their education and become the people they are meant to be.

If you weren’t in this industry, what would you be doing?

It’s hard to imagine not being involved in liberal arts education —e specially Jesuit, liberal arts education — but if I weren’t at Loyola, I would likely be a lawyer, working for justice and advocating for those who need an advocate most. One of the things I enjoy most about my work at Loyola is that we are also working for justice. Educating students as leaders who will help bring justice and peace to our world.