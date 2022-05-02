3 Awarded Mitchell Community Fellowship Grants

Park Heights Renaissance, the nonprofit organization shaping the future of the Park Heights community, announced Monday that Dayspring Inc., Catherine’s Family and Youth Services and BSPIRIT as the recipients of its second-annual George E. Mitchell Community Fellowship Grant.

The winners were selected from a competitive field of applicants that submitted original projects designed to address a specific social or economic challenge of one or more of the priority areas identified in the Park Heights Master Plan.

Each of the innovative projects will receive $10,000 to provide an array of services to the Park Heights community.

Dayspring provides support to teen growth and development through its BRIDGES programming for middle and high school girls. The program facilitators function as “bridges” to success for the teens. After program completion, participants have the opportunity to become facilitators for future teens entering the program.

Catherine’s Family and Youth Services has a mission to improve the quality of life of residents in the Park Heights community. The project plans to expand its meal distribution services and its provision of essential support items to individuals, families and children.

BSPIRIT’s goal is to teach young adults, primarily males, how to engage with their community by focusing on good citizenship. The project is designed as an after-school program and will present a capstone event for the community allowing participants to showcase their learnings.

The Fellowship Grant was created to honor the legacy of George E. Mitchell, who, prior to his unfortunate passing in July 2020, served as a fierce advocate for members of the Park Heights community. The winner of last year’s inaugural grant was Plantation Park Heights Urban Farm’s Project Access, which supports the sustainability of urban agriculture curriculum in local elementary schools.

The Fellowship Grant was established to inspire Park Heights leaders to imagine and implement a creative and public-facing community service project, to motivate role models for youth within Park Heights, to deepen the bonds of community unity and to embolden social entrepreneurial enterprises that seek an improvement in the wellbeing of Park Heights residents.

Priority project areas of the Park Heights Master Plan include youth engagement and safety, community leadership and training, economic growth for businesses, reentry and returning citizens, workforce development and skills training, social enterprise development, food access solutions, affordable housing and housing opportunities for vulnerable populations and social determinants of health.

1/St Racing and the Maryland Jockey Club honored the legacy of George E. Mitchell with the renaming and introduction of The George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes (GII) during Preakness 145. Continuing its commitment to recognize Mr. Mitchell’s contributions each year during the Preakness weekend celebration, and as part of 1/St Racing and the Maryland Jockey Club’s partnership with the Park Heights Renaissance, the recipients of the George E. Mitchell Fellowship Grant will be recognized prior to the running of The George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes (GII) on May 20. After the race, members of the Mitchell family will join leaders from Park Heights and other City and State officials to present the trophy to the winning connections of the 98th running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes graded stakes race.