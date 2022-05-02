Christi Green | Md. Coalition of Families

The Maryland Coalition of Families (MCF) Board of Directors has named Christi Green as its new executive director. Green brings over a decade of executive leadership experience with organizations that work to empower underserved communities, deliver high-impact programs that address complex community challenges and mobilize resources and support for a broad range of initiatives.

When Green assumes her new role on April 25, she will manage the day-to-day operations of Maryland’s only statewide provider of peer support services for families coping with mental and behavioral health challenges. MCF employs about 85 staff around the state who draw on their own lived experience to offer emotional support, share knowledge, build skills and connect families with resources and opportunities in their own communities.

Green comes to MCF from her position as executive director of St. Francis Center, a Baltimore-based organization that supports the academic, emotional and social needs of adults, youth and families in order to break the cycle of urban poverty. Green holds a master’s degree in Theology/Theological Studies from the University of Dayton and a Bachelor of Arts speech communications from Miami University.