Donna Robbins | Turf Valley Resort

Donna Robbins, Human Resources Director at Turf Valley Resort, was named a 2022 Manager of the Year by The Maryland Hotel Lodging Association (MHLA) in this year’s Stars of the Industry. MHLA is a trade-based membership organization representing Maryland’s $8 billion lodging industry. Employees are nominated by hotels who are current MHLA members in good standing.

Winners were announced at the 32nd annual MHLA Stars of the Industry Awards April 26 in Towson. The awards event recognizes hotels and team members who have gone above and beyond to provide excellent service to their guests and communities. Nominations were submitted by MHLA members and winners were chosen in 11 categories, celebrating the contributions of every hotel department, including managers, general managers, and front-line staff.