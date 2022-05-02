Joshua Allison | Rocky Gap Casino

Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Flintstone, announced Joshua Allison as the new director of player development.

Allison is responsible for the strategic growth of player development initiatives that are aligned with and support the overall marketing strategy of the casino resort. He collaborates with department heads to establish and plan programs that drive revenue, community awareness and continued execution of five-star service.

Allison has an extensive history of working in player development roles. Most recently, he served as vice president of customer development at Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas, the largest casino in the Caribbean. Previously, he held the position of executive director of player development at Live Casino & Hotel Maryland in Hanover, director of player development at Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennylvania and player development at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware.