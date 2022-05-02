Prosecutor: No charges for detectives in Dundalk shooting

DUNDALK — Detectives involved in a shooting that left a 19-year-old man wounded last month will not face charges, Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger announced Monday.

The grand jury heard evidence in the April 14 shooting in Dundalk on Monday and determined that the shooting was justified, Shellenberger said in a news release.

Shellenberger said that charges against the man who was wounded are “being reviewed,” The Baltimore Sun reported. The officers fired their weapons after a car began to “ram” a department vehicle as police tried to arrest two people wanted in a 2021 homicide, police said. The man who was shot was not one of those sought and charges against one of those two people were dropped when exculpatory evidence was discovered.

The detectives were not outfitted with body cameras, police said. Other footage that captured the incident has not been publicly released. Shellenberger said his office has advised police not to release the footage until a decision is made on whether to charge the man who was shot.