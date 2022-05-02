Revival, BELL to offer new entrepreneurship program for local businesses

Revival Baltimore and the Baltimore Economic Leadership League (BELL) have partnered to create the 2022 Bell Revival Business (BRB) program, offering Baltimore business owners the opportunity to receive the guidance, tools, and support needed to grow revenue and affect positive change in the community.

The six-week program, which launches May 16, consists of six online sessions and comes at no cost to participants thanks to sponsors including Revival, BELL and Will Holmes Consulting. The program aligns with Revival’s education- and growth-focused initiatives – part of their “Revival University” programming. Applications are open now through May 13.

Classes aim to provide essential information needed to run day-to-day operations of a growing business on topics such as pricing model, profit margins, monthly expenses and revenue, sales goals and more.

The program will conclude with a pitch competition on June 13 during which the winner will receive $5,000 and the opportunity to secure a contract with Revival, which would ensure their services or products will be supplied at the hotel. Revival’s current partnerships with local- and BIPOC-owned businesses include Lor Tush, a toilet paper company that produces sustainable toilet paper made from bamboo; Black Acres Roastery, which provides in-room coffee and is sold at the hotel’s lower-level café; and Sole Wash, a sneaker cleaning and restoration service offered at the hotel.

To qualify for the BRB program, business owners must be located in Maryland, currently offer products and services, be in good standing with the state of Maryland, be in business for at least one year and had a revenue under $100,000 last year. Classes will be led by Will Holmes, business consultant, founder of WHC, chairman emeritus of the Board for the Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce, and founder of the Baltimore Economic Leadership League.