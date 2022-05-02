St. Louis firm opening co-headquarters near BWI

Second Sight Systems LLC has signed a lease with St. John Properties Inc. for 15,000 square feet of space at International Trade Center, a 93-acre business community situated near Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Glen Burnie.

The St. Louis-based company intends to establish a co-headquarters at 508 McCormick Drive and hire approximately 50 employees to fulfill a new contract recently awarded by Itron through Baltimore Gas & Electric, beginning this summer.

Lacey Johansson of St. John Properties represented the landlord and David Fritz of NAI KLNB represented the client in this transaction.

Founded in 1999, Second Sight Systems works with electric, gas and water utility companies to install utility infrastructure and utility meters that provide efficient networking and the seamless transfer of information with customers.

The company has been hired to upgrade gas meter modules throughout the BGE service territory for its commercial and residential customers. Second Sight Systems expects to achieve a full-scale deployment of its networking operations this fall.

508 McCormick Drive is a single-story building containing 36,000 square feet of flex/R&D space, 18-foot ceiling heights, rear loading docks and a surface lot that provides free parking. International Trade Center is located directly off MD Route 176 (Dorsey Road) and MD Route 100 and is less than two miles from MD Route 295 (Baltimore-Washington Parkway), three miles from Interstate 695 (Baltimore Beltway) and 15 miles from Interstate 495 (Capital Beltway). The business community consists of nine buildings comprising of approximately 430,000 square feet of flex/R&D space.