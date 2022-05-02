TAVON EDWARDS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Motion to suppress evidence — Photo of defendant
Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, Tavon Malik Edwards, appellant, was convicted of second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence in connection with the shooting death of Howard Blevins. On appeal, Mr. Edwards raises a single question for the Court’s review …
