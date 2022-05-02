Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

TAVON EDWARDS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions May 2, 2022

Criminal procedure — Motion to suppress evidence — Photo of defendant

Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, Tavon Malik Edwards, appellant, was convicted of second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence in connection with the shooting death of Howard Blevins. On appeal, Mr. Edwards raises a single question for the Court’s review …

Read the opinion

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo