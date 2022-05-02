Vita Therapeutics relocates to UM BioPark

The University of Maryland (UM) BioPark announced Monday that cell engineering company Vita Therapeutics has established offices and laboratory space within approximately 10,000 square feet of leased space in the BioPark.

Vita Therapeutics will bring its more than 25-person team under one roof for the first time with the goal of progressing its co-lead programs, VTA-100 and VTA-300. The company uses induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology to engineer specific cell types designed to replace those that are defective in patients.

Vita Therapeutics is progressing VTA-100 and VTA-300 for the treatment of limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD) and multiple solid tumors, respectively, with the goal of filing investigational drug applications with the US Food and Drug Administration in 2023. Long term, the company is developing these proprietary cellular therapies following a dual development strategy beginning with autologous-derived cells before moving to a universal hypoimmunogenic cell line.

The company has completed Series A financing of $32 million and is currently working with numerous partners, including PanCella, Wyss Institute and Johns Hopkins University, to advance clinical programs.

The UM BioPark offers lab and office space solutions for companies of all sizes, especially high-growth companies seeking connection with its academic partner, University of Maryland, Baltimore. The 36 tenants include firms such as Pharmaron, Illumina, BD and Catalent, next-gen ventures, university spinouts, research organizations, clinical care and contemporary workforce training programs.