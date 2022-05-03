Arch Amenities Group acquires Synergy Fitness Group

Arch Amenities Group, a Rockville-based provider of wellness, amenity and meeting services for commercial and residential properties, hotels and private clubs, Tuesday announced it acquired Synergy Fitness Group, a fitness management company with 26 facilities in the mid-Atlantic region.

Specializing in wellness and fitness programming, Synergy offers its corporate clients a range of services, including fitness center design, management and equipment maintenance.

Barry Goldstein, Arch chief executive officer, said the acquisition would strengthen the company’s leadership position in corporate fitness and wellness amenities for multi-tenant office buildings.

Synergy was established in 2006 by Michael Grossman of Annapolis, an attorney who identified the need for professional corporate fitness and wellness management in the Washington metropolitan area and entered the industry by purchasing Excel Fitness Group and its 10,000-square-foot center in Glen Burnie later renamed World Gym.