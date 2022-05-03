For Johns Hopkins, testing procedures evolved during pandemic

From rapid tests to saliva samples, a lot has changed since the beginning of the pandemic regarding how institutions, including colleges and universities, deploy testing.

A panel of the Johns Hopkins University experts and administrators came together on Tuesday to talk about their experiences with on-campus COVID-19 testing over the past two years. The university completes its surveillance testing using “collection sites” around campus, where students are free to, essentially, spit into a tube — Hopkins uses saliva testing rather than the more common nose swabs — which is then collected and transported to a lab within Johns Hopkins Hospital for testing.

The program has been perfected over the years since the start of the pandemic.

“If you’d asked me two and a half years ago if we could make it that easy and seamless, I would’ve been skeptical,” said Stephen Gange, a professor of epidemiology in the Bloomberg School of Public Health and the School of Medicine, as well as the university’s executive vice president for Academic Affairs.

Over the course of the pandemic, the university has adjusted its testing requirements based on what transmission rates and other metrics were showing both at the university and throughout the larger Baltimore community. At its lowest, Hopkins has required asymptomatic individuals to be tested once a week, while that number has gone up to three times per week during periods of high transmission.

Currently, Hopkins requires twice-weekly testing for undergraduate students and unvaccinated faculty and staff, but there is no current testing requirement for vaccinated employees. Graduate students must test once per week.

Testing requirements have also differed for different constituencies, like residential students versus off-campus students, throughout the pandemic.

Lainie Rutkow, professor of health policy and management at the Bloomberg School and the School of Medicine, as well as the vice provost for interdisciplinary initiatives, said that the school has also learned lessons about how to best maintain and present campus COVID-19 data.

The school maintains what officials call a COVID-19 Testing Dashboard, although these days it also contains information related to vaccinations and other data points as well. It was launched after the well-known Coronavirus Resource Center that is also maintained by Hopkins, and derived certain lessons from the CRC, such as the importance of updating the data daily.

On top of campus case counts, the tool includes information about local and state case counts, allowing viewers to contextualize Hopkins’ data. It also breaks down cases by where in the university they occurred, be it among students and employees in the School of Engineering or workers in university administration.

“We’re a big place and we knew that people would want to better understand which part of the university might be experiencing more cases at a given moment,” Rutkow said.

Rapid tests have also become a bigger part of the university’s strategy, with students taking these tests before traveling to campus after breaks, for instance.

When asked if he saw regular testing, both for COVID-19 and any future viruses, fading away anytime soon, Gange said it was unlikely, considering how easy tests are to access and how routinely they are used by medical professionals nowadays.

The panel’s moderator did not relay a question from The Daily Record asking what circumstances, if any, would cause Hopkins to stop surveillance testing.

But, Gange said, in contrast with some other schools across the country that have ended regular sentinel testing for vaccinated students — including several in Maryland like the University of Maryland and Towson University — the university is “not at the place where we feel comfortable relaxing our testing mandates, but keeping them as a tool as part of our overall campus strategy.”