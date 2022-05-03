Hogan appoints new member to Public Service Commission

Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday appointed Patrice M. “Patty” Bubar to the five-member Maryland Public Service Commission (MPSC), replacing the retiring Mindy L. Herman.

Bubar’s first day at the commission will be May 18. Since 2015, Bubar has served as deputy director of the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection. In addition, her resume includes senior positions at federal cabinet-level and independent regulatory agencies including the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

A resident of Gaithersburg, Bubar earned a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from the University of Pittsburgh.

Herman was a member of the commission for five years, joining in 2017 to fill out the unexpired, five-year term of Commissioner Jeannette Mills. Herman was then reappointed in 2019. She will retire from the commission on Wednesday.

The MPSC regulates electric and gas utilities and suppliers, telephone companies (land lines), certain water and sewer companies, passenger motor vehicle carriers for hire (sedans, limousines, buses, Uber, Lyft), taxicab companies (in Baltimore city and County, Charles County, Cumberland and Hagerstown) and bay pilot rates.