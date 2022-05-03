Md. marketing, tourism groups to host virtual job fair

Visit Harford is teaming up with destination marketing and tourism organizations and their workforce system counterparts from across the state to host a virtual tourism and hospitality job fair Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The statewide virtual job fair, taking place during National Travel & Tourism Week May 1-7, is presented by the Maryland Association of Destination Marketing Organizations, the Maryland Tourism Coalition and their workforce system partners to assist the hospitality industry statewide.

According to a Tourism Economics report, the pandemic resulted in a net loss of more than 45,600 Maryland jobs that directly interact with visitors in 2020. That is more than 30% of all jobs directly supported by visitor activity. Even with those losses, visitor activity in Maryland continued to directly support 104,328 jobs, or 2.9% of all jobs in the state.

Employers who are recruiting talent for positions within the 22 participating counties/cities are invited to register at: https://pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/d7aZrW. Individuals seeking employment in the participating jurisdictions are invited to register for the virtual job fair at: https://pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/81rNrd.