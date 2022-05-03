Weis Markets’ sales jumped 9.4% in Q1 earnings report

Weis Markets Inc. saw a 9.7% jump in net sales over the same period in 2021 as the grocer with a strong Maryland presence released its first-quarter earning report Tuesday.

Net sales totaled $1.1 billion for the 13-week first quarter ended March 26, compared to $1 billion for the same period in 2021, up 9.7%. First quarter comparable store sales increased 9.4% on an individual year-over-year basis (accelerating sequentially from the fourth quarter 2021 increase of 6.9%) and increased 10.8% on a two-year stacked basis.

The Company’s first quarter net income totaled $31.4 million compared to $24.3 million in 2021, up 29.4%. First quarter earnings per share totaled $1.17 compared to $0.90 per share for the same period in 2021.

Founded in 1912 in Pennsylvania, Weis Markets operates 197 stores in Maryland Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia.