Award-winning alumnus David Talbert to keynote Morgan State commencement

David E. Talbert, celebrated auteur and a 1989 Morgan State University graduate, will be the keynote speaker at Morgan State’s 145th spring commencement exercises May 21 at 9:30 a.m.

An accomplished and award-winning filmmaker, Talbert is set to deliver an inspiring message reflecting his profound capacity for storytelling and capturing the transformative spirit of the African-American narrative before hundreds of graduates and their guests assembled at Morgan’s Hughes Memorial Stadium.

Heralded as one of the most prolific theater-makers in America, Talbert has written and produced 14 national tours, surpassed box office records and captured the hearts of audiences around the world. Talbert has garnered 24 NAACP nominations and won Best Playwright of the Year for The Fabric of a Man, and he has won the NAACP Trailblazer Award for his contributions and accomplishments in theatre.

He has also received the New York Literary Award for Best Playwright of the Year for his musical, Love in the Nick of Tyme. Buoyed by his diverse production credits, David E. Talbert has cemented his rank among the highest echelon of today’s entertainment visionaries.

Talbert earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing from Morgan State University and later attended New York University’s accelerated film program. A visible alumnus, Talbert remains connected to the Morgan Community having served as Homecoming Parade grand marshal during Morgan’s Sesquicentennial and guest lecturer with Morgan’s Screenwriting and Animation program (SWAN) engaging aspiring auteurs and filmmakers.