Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) purchased its third retail asset in Georgia with the $24.35 million acquisition of Banks Crossing, a 255,101-square-foot regional shopping center in Fayetteville.

The center, at 100-240 Banks Crossing North, is anchored by Kroger and JCPenney and is approximately 91% occupied.

Banks Crossing was purchased on behalf of Continental Realty Opportunistic Retail Investment Fund I, a private equity fund focused on acquiring value-add and income-producing retail properties in targeted submarkets throughout the United States.

This represents the third retail asset acquired by the Fund and second shopping center purchased by CRC this year, following last month’s acquisition of Sweetgrass Corner, a neighborhood shopping center located in Charleston, South Carolina. which was acquired on behalf of Continental Realty Fund V, L.P., a $210.8 million private equity fund.

Additional CRC retail centers located in Georgia include North Bridges, a 106,396-square-foot neighborhood shopping center in Alpharetta, and Summit at Towne Lake, a 59,722 square foot retail center in Woodstock. CRC also owns two multifamily communities in Georgia, Millworks Apartments in Atlanta and Two Addison Place in Pooler.

Developed in 1987 and renovated in 2013, Banks Crossing is situated on approximately 23 acres near the intersection of GA Routes 85 and 314. The shopping center features 29 tenant spaces, several national users such as Kroger, JC Penney, Sally Beauty, Guitar Center and Planet Fitness. Major retailers located in the immediate area include Lowe’s Home Improvement, Walmart, The Home Depot, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Publix, Burlington Coat Factory, Target and Marshall’s.

The property is located directly off Glynn Street with multiple access points, and more than 53,000 vehicles pass the site each day. Banks Crossing is situated approximately 20 miles from the greater Atlanta area. More than 67,000 consumers, with an average household income exceeding $72,000, reside within a three-mile radius of Banks Crossing. The population with a five-mile radius of the center is expected to increase 11% over the next five years.