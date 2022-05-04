Erin Levitas Foundation celebrates release of ‘Every Body Talk’

More than 100 supporters, friends and family came together at Green Spring Station March 31 to celebrate the launch of “Every Body Talk,” a children’s book released by the Erin Levitas Foundation.
The book is an introduction to age-appropriate conversations around topics including body safety and boundaries that may reduce the risk of child sexual abuse and, ultimately, sexual assault.
At the event, guests discussed the book with authors Marissa Jachman, executive director of the Erin Levitas Foundation, and Matthew Mittleman while learning more about the organization’s work to reduce sexual assault.
Quince Hopkins, gender violence expert at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law, and Adam Rosenberg and Alison D’Alessandro, child sexual abuse prevention and intervention experts from LifeBridge Health’s Center for Hope were some of the book’s leading experts who were in attendance to celebrate and receive awards for their guidance on and devotion to the project.
Jachman announced that thanks to generous donors like the many in attendance, the Erin Levitas Foundation donated hundreds of books to organizations throughout Baltimore including the Ronald McDonald House, The University of Maryland Pediatric Clinic, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, Lifebridge Health Pediatrics, and its partner school John Ruhrah Elementary and Middle School in Baltimore and that the books were now available at The Ivy Bookshop in Baltimore and Politics and Prose in Washington.
Additionally, Wende and Michael Levitas, founders of the Foundation, presented Mittleman with the Volunteer of the Year award for his partnership in writing the book and advocating for the importance of early education in helping to prevent sexual assault.
