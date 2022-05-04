Eve Hill | Brown Goldstein

Brown, Goldstein & Levy partner Eve Hill was selected to the distinguished Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America list for disability rights for 2022. Eve was previously listed in Lawdragon’s 2020 500 leading plaintiff employment and civil rights lawyers guide in the “Employee & Civil Rights, inc. Disability” category.

Hill’s record of dedication to a wide range of civil rights cases has earned her recognition as one of the country’s foremost disability rights attorneys. Her practice is dedicated to high-impact litigation on behalf of individuals with disabilities, and individuals, organizations and agencies alike frequently tap into her wealth of knowledge to advocate on their behalf.

She also co-leads Inclusivity, BGL’s Strategic Consulting Group that works to help public and private sector organizations and industry groups navigate the rapidly changing landscape of disability and civil rights. Prior to joining BGL, Hill served as Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the U.S. Department of Justice for six years.