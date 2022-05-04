Exelon COO Butler to be honored with inaugural Titan Award

The Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture on Wednesday announced it will honor Exelon Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Calvin Butler with the Titan Award at the inaugural The Jazz Age Gala.

The event, scheduled for May 12 at The North Club at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, will also honor Trailblazer Award winners Jayson Williams, CEO of Mayson-Dixon Companies, and Teaera Strum, CEO of Strum Contracting, Inc.; and Destiny-Simone Ramjohn, Ph.D., vice president of community health and social impact at CareFirst.

More than 250 guests are expected to attend one of the first galas of the spring season. Entertainment will be provided by violinist Chelsey Green and the Green Project and DJ Tanz.

The evening will kick off with cocktail receptions and a silent auction at 6 pm. Dinner and the awards ceremony, hosted by Delia Conglaves of Washington CBS affiliate WUSA-TV, channel 9 and featuring remarks by the Lewis Museum Executive Director Terri Lee Freeman and Board Chair W. Drew Hawkins, CEO of EdYouCore, will start at 7 p.m.

The Jazz Age Gala, presented by Deco sponsors Exelon and Guinness Open Gate Brewery, is made possible by the support of Bebop sponsor Whiting-Turner; Jazz sponsor CareFirst; Big Band sponsors Fraport USA, Horton Mechanical Contractors, M&T Bank, PNC Bank, and The T. Rowe Price Foundation; Swing sponsors Atlas Restaurant Group, BGE, Mayson-Dixon Companies, The Reginald F. Lewis Foundation, and Under Armour; and Avante Garde sponsors BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, Brown Capital Management, Johns Hopkins University and Medicine, Strum Contracting, Inc., and Truist.