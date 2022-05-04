IN RE: K.G.

Juvenile law — Motion to suppress evidence — Terry stop

This appeal stems from the denial of a motion to suppress by the Circuit Court for Frederick County, sitting as a juvenile court. In three cases, the State alleged that appellant, K.G., at 13 years of age, committed first-degree assaults and related offenses during three stabbings that occurred in Frederick on three dates in February 2021: February 6th, 17th, and 20th.

