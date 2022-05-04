Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

McCormick recognized as a 2022 DiversityInc Top 50 company

By: Daily Record Staff May 4, 2022

McCormick & Company Inc. was recognized on DiversityInc’s 2022 Top 50 List of Companies for Diversity for the sixth consecutive year, it was announced Wednesday.

McCormick placed 50th in this year’s overall ranking. This award is the result of a ranking conducted by DiversityInc, which considers more than 1,800 companies, and highlights successes and best practices that promote the growth and advancement of underrepresented groups in the workplace.

McCormick’s ranking comes on the heels of its 2021 Purpose-led Performance (PLP) Progress Report, which outlines the company’s progress toward its goals, including those focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion. To date, the company has made progress on the representation of women globally and U.S. ethnically diverse talent in leadership positions.

McCormick has also worked to broaden its leadership development programs and employee ambassador groups which have expanded to include people with disabilities.

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo