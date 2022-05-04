McCormick recognized as a 2022 DiversityInc Top 50 company

McCormick & Company Inc. was recognized on DiversityInc’s 2022 Top 50 List of Companies for Diversity for the sixth consecutive year, it was announced Wednesday.

McCormick placed 50th in this year’s overall ranking. This award is the result of a ranking conducted by DiversityInc, which considers more than 1,800 companies, and highlights successes and best practices that promote the growth and advancement of underrepresented groups in the workplace.

McCormick’s ranking comes on the heels of its 2021 Purpose-led Performance (PLP) Progress Report, which outlines the company’s progress toward its goals, including those focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion. To date, the company has made progress on the representation of women globally and U.S. ethnically diverse talent in leadership positions.

McCormick has also worked to broaden its leadership development programs and employee ambassador groups which have expanded to include people with disabilities.