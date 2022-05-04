Podcast: Michelle Siri, The Women’s Law Center of Maryland

Michelle Siri, executive director of The Women’s Law Center of Maryland and Circle of Excellence member of Maryland’s Top 100 Women, spoke with Sloane Brown about the center and the issues it has dealt with in its 50-year history, as well as how some of those issues have a bearing on her own history.

The Daily Record’s Women’s Perspectives Podcast features conversations with the most influential women leaders in Maryland. The Daily Record’s Top 100 Women and Leading Women Under 40 honorees share their path and the keys to their success with host Sloane Brown.

