Roy Rogers’ donation to World Central Kitchen tops $21K   

Roy Rogers Restaurants, the western-themed quick-service restaurant chain based in Frederick, on Wednesday announced a donation of $21,140 to support World Central Kitchen (WCK).

From March 23 to April 10, half of all proceeds of the restaurant’s strawberry shortcake sales were allocated for donation to WCK’s Ukraine relief efforts. During those few weeks, 12,115 strawberry shortcakes were sold, the highest number of which were sold by the Roy Rogers in Cumberland location, with 1,144 sold.

WCK is working with dozens of chefs and restaurant partners across 12 cities in Ukraine to provide meals to those who remain at home or are escaping to other locations within the country. With each purchase of a strawberry shortcake, Royalists helped to provide freshly prepared meals to families in Ukraine.