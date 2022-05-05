Klein Enterprises signs 9 new tenants at Deer Park Center

Klein Enterprises, a vertically integrated investor, developer and operator of diversified real estate holdings, has announced several new tenants at Deer Park Center in Randallstown.

Island Quizine, a local restaurant that specializes in Jamaican and Caribbean-inspired cuisine, has leased a 3,000-square-foot space for the purposes of food preparation and catering, which complements its five current locations in Towson, Silver Spring, Woodlawn, Reisterstown and Windsor Mill.

Tropical Arrangements, has leased 1,950 square feet for warehouse and office, where they offer hand-crafted flower arrangements available for pick-up and delivery.

N’Ferno Performing Arts Center, has leased 3,900 square feet to offer performing arts training for children of all ages.

Center For Social Change Inc., has leased 3,430 square feet of office and warehouse space to support their non-profit organization.

Greater Baltimore Insurance Agency, Inc., has leased a 984-square-foot office space and will offer training classes from time to time for people working to get their insurance agent license.

New tenants also include TWS Environmental, the Church of Latter-day Saints, Absolute Pressure Washing, and Organics Nature.

These transactions bring the property up to 90.5% leased with spaces ranging from 1,950 and 6,250 square feet still available.

Klein Enterprises is the owner and manager of Deer Park Center. Lee & Associates brokers Kate Jordan and Marley Welsh assisted with these lease transactions.

Deer Park Center is located at 9631–9637 Liberty Road, four miles from Interstate 695 and six miles from Baltimore.

Over four generations, Klein Enterprises has grown from a single department store to over 40 assets comprised of more than 2.5 million square feet of commercial properties and approximately 2,500 Class A multifamily units.