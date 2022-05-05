Officers fatally shot man with knives in Essex, police say

ESSEX — Police officers responding to a disturbance at a Maryland home fatally shot a man who moved quickly toward them with two knives, officials said Thursday.

Baltimore County police officers responded to a home on Boundbrook Way in Essex around 4 p.m. on Wednesday after a 911 caller reporting a physical domestic disturbance said a man was throwing items at a family member, the Independent Investigations Division of the Attorney General’s Office said in a news release.

While officers spoke to the man inside the home, he picked up two knives and didn’t comply with officers’ commands to drop them, officials said. When the man moved quickly towards officers with the knives, officials said one officer deployed a stun gun and two officers discharged firearms, striking the man. He died on the scene. No one else was injured.

The division, which is responsible for investigating all fatalities involving police in the state, generally releases the names of decedents and involved officers within 48 hours of such incidents. The officers’ body-worn cameras were active during the incident, officials said. The division usually releases footage within 14 days.

Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said in a statement Wednesday that “officers courageously faced a dangerous situation, followed their training, and protected the community.”