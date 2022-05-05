Port Of Leonardtown Winery wins 2022 Comptroller’s Cup

The Port of Leonardtown Winery (POL Winery) claimed the Maryland Comptroller’s Cup for its 2021 Vintner’s Select White at the 2022 Winemasters Choice Competition at Linganore Winecellars in Mt. Airy.
The Vintner’s Select White earned double gold by unanimous decision from judges before being crowned “Best in Show.” This recognition comes on the heels of the winery’s recent 2021 Maryland Governor’s Cup win.
This year’s competition featured more than 150 Maryland-made wines from dozens of local wineries. 11 wines earned recognition as “Best in Class” and three wines were awarded double gold medals. Judges for this event included local sommeliers and members of the winemaking, wholesale, and retail industries.
POL Winery is affiliated with local agricultural cooperative the Southern Maryland Wine Growers Cooperative (SMWGC) and is a value-added agriculture business in the region. Cooperatives such as the SMWGC streamline the supply chain and include producers like POL Winery in the quality control process.
2022 Maryland Winemasters Choice Results (See the entire list of medalists on MarylandWine.com):
BEST IN SHOW
2022 Comptroller’s Cup Winner: Port of Leonardtown Winery • Vintner’s Select White 2021
BEST IN CLASS
Sparkling: Linganore Winecellars • Bella Luce 2021
White: Mazzaroth Vineyard • Vidal Blanc 2021
White Blend: Port of Leonardtown Winery • Vintner’s Select White 2021
Rosé: Crow Vineyard & Winery • Barbera Rosé 2021
Red: Sugarloaf Mountain Vineyard • Cabernet Franc Reserve 2019
Red Blend: Big Cork Vineyards • Meritage Black Label 2019
Off-Dry: Perigeaux Vineyards & Winery • Riesling
Fruit: Port of Leonardtown Winery • McIntosh Run
Mead: Clear Skies Meadery • Blossom
Dessert: Big Cork Vineyards • Siberian Ice 2021
Fortified: Port of Leonardtown Winery • Port 2019
DOUBLE GOLD
Mazzaroth Vineyard • Vidal Blanc 2021
Perigeaux Vineyards & Winery • Riesling
Port of Leonardtown Winery • Vintner’s Select White 2021
GOLD
Big Cork Vineyards • Cabernet Franc 2019
Big Cork Vineyards • Cabernet Franc Black Label 2019
Big Cork Vineyards • Malbec 2019
Big Cork Vineyards • Meritage Black Label 2019
Big Cork Vineyards • Merlot 2019
Big Cork Vineyards • Petit Verdot 2019
Big Cork Vineyards • Petit Verdot Black Label 2019
Big Cork Vineyards • Siberian Ice 2021
Charis Winery • & Distillery 13-09 2020
Clear Skies Meadery • Blossom
Crow Vineyard & Winery • Barbera Rosé 2021
Linganore Winecellars • Bella Luce 2021
Links Bridge Vineyard • Merlot 2020 2020
Links Bridge Vineyard • Petit Verdot 2020
Mazzaroth Vineyard • Estate Tannat 2020
Olney Winery • Raccoon Red 2020
Port of Leonardtown Winery • Blanco Loco 2021
Port of Leonardtown Winery • Cabernet Franc 2020
Port of Leonardtown Winery • McIntosh Run
Port of Leonardtown Winery • Port 2019
Port of Leonardtown Winery • Vintner’s Select Red 2020
Robin Hill Farm and Vineyards • Vintage Blend 2020
Sugarloaf Mountain Vineyard • Cabernet Franc Reserve 2019
Sugarloaf Mountain Vineyard • Chimera 3rd Edition
Sugarloaf Mountain Vineyard • Evoe 2019
The Winemasters Choice was founded as a peer-review wine competition, with Maryland’s winemakers joining industry partners in blind-tasting through entries to select the winner. The winner earns the Best in Show trophy, named the “Comptroller’s Cup,” as a nod to the long-time chief regulator of the industry.
The Maryland Wineries Association (MWA), formed in 1984, is the nonprofit trade association that represents more than 85 member wineries in Maryland. MWA’s mission is to develop and expand the grape and wine industry in Maryland through education and promotion.