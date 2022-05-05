Potomac Edison wins EPA award for energy efficiency programs in Md.

Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., was presented with a 2022 Energy Star Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy for delivering programs that help improve the efficiency of products and homes for customers within their Maryland service territory.

The Energy Star Partner of the Year Awards are given to organizations in recognition of their efforts to improve energy efficiency and reduce pollution, resulting in significant cost savings. Winners of the Partner of the Year Award must demonstrate superior leadership, innovation and commitment to environmental protection through energy efficiency and ENERGY STAR. This marks the second time Potomac Edison has been awarded in the Residential Energy Efficiency Program Delivery category.

Potomac Edison was one of 210 companies honored with awards from the thousands of organizations that participate in the ENERGY STAR program. For a complete list of 2022 award winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit www.energystar.gov/awardwinners.