Weinberg Foundation awards $780K through 13th Employee Giving Program

The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation hosted its 13th Employee Giving Program Thursday at Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park at Living Classrooms as employees awarded a $20,000 grant to 39 Baltimore-area nonprofits.

During the luncheon celebration, all 39 eligible employees shared why they selected their grantee, followed by comments from a representative of the grantee organization. This year’s program also included both in-person and video recorded presentations.

Started in the foundation’s Hawaii office more than 20 years ago, this grant program gives every employee of the foundation, including all administrative and professional staff other than the president/CEO, the opportunity to direct a grant to a Baltimore-area nonprofit that aligns with the mission of the Weinberg Foundation.

In 2022, the Foundation expects to distribute approximately $140 million to nonprofits dedicated to meeting the basic needs of vulnerable individuals and families experiencing poverty. Grants focus on supporting organizations in the areas of housing, health, jobs, education and community services.

Each employee handles every step of the grant recommendation. This includes selection of the grantee, a site visit, collection and review of financials and preparation of the final grant recommendation. The foundation’s president/CEO reviews each recommendation to ensure that the grant is consistent with its grantmaking goals and guidelines and shares the summary list with the foundation’s board for formal approval.

The event marks the largest single distribution in grants at an Employee Giving Program in the 13 years the program has taken place. More than $4 million has been distributed since the inception of this professional development and mission-focused initiative.

This year’s grantees include:

The Arc Baltimore

Cassie Malane, Program Associate

Organization helps people with disabilities find competitive, integrated employment opportunities through classroom instruction and internship experience, allowing them to transition from school into the workforce

Backyard Basecamp

Erin McManus, Grants Assistant

The organization engages communities of color in Baltimore in programming focused on nature connection, urban agriculture, self-reliance, and sustainability

Baltimore Community Mediation Center

Rafi Rone, Program Director, Israel and Jewish Community, US

Group works to reduce interpersonal conflict and community violence by increasing the use of non-violent conflict resolution strategies and by making mediation services more accessible throughout Baltimore City

Baltimore Safe Haven

Darius Graham, Program Director, Baltimore

Organization helps the most vulnerable members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community in Baltimore, while simultaneously challenging structural barriers to their health, safety, and prosperity

Bedtime in a Box

Angie Winston, Custodian/Maintenance Assistance

Organization helps children in Baltimore, from birth through grade three, improve their literacy skills and healthy habits

Black Women Build – Baltimore

Leisel Harry, Program Officer

Group provides trades-related skills, financial literacy, and wealth-building skills by restoring houses for Black women in Baltimore City

Boys Hope Girls Hope of Baltimore

Quiona Turner, Grants Assistant

The group provides academic, financial, and residential assistance, including college preparedness and career assistance, for scholars pursuing higher education

CASH Campaign of Maryland

Anne Allen, Program Officer

Organization provides free tax preparation, financial coaching, and financial education services and promotes economic advancement for individuals and families in Baltimore and across Maryland

Catonsville Emergency Assistance

Amy Kleine, Senior Program Director

Organiztion distributes food and provides emergency financial assistance to individuals and families living within the greater Catonsville community

CHANA

Christina Laumann, Administrative and Grants Manager

The group offers a Jewish-community response to the needs of people who have experienced abuse or trauma, including trauma-informed and supportive counseling, legal advocacy, crisis intervention, shelter, support groups, and prevention education

The Children’s Home

Stephen Oakes, Accountant

The grant will help the New Adventures Summer Camp, a 10-week program that builds life skills, social skills, and self-confidence through activities, including fitness and exercise, aquatics skills, arts and crafts, cookouts, board games, music, and team sports at its campus in Catonsville

Chrysalis House – Healthy Start Program

Kallie Wasserman, Manager of Strategic Operations and Special Projects

The group provides therapy, doctors’ visits, parenting training, childcare, and housing for Maryland residents who are pregnant or with one child under the age of three, and who have a history of substance use disorder or mental health issues

Community Action Council of Howard County

Brad Kaiwi, Accounting Manager, Financial Reporting

The organization helps individuals and families become self-sufficient through food, housing, energy, and weatherization assistance, as well as early childhood education

Cool Kids Campaign

Yvonne Sporrer, Events and Special Project Manager

The organization works to improve the quality of life for pediatric patients/survivors and their families through academic, social, and emotional programming

First Fruits Farm

Craig Demchak, Chief Communications Officer

The organization provides, through a network of more than 80 distribution partners, fresh produce and proteins to organizations serving individuals and families

FreeState Justice

Aaron Merki, Chief Program Officer

The organization provides social services, education, and training programs that help lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) residents access health care, food, housing, and employment

Friends of Great Kids Farm

Caleb Bowers, Grants Assistant

to support the general operations of Great Kids Farm, which facilitates nutrition and food-based experiential education opportunities for Baltimore City Public Schools students on the farm, in the classroom, and online

Girls on the Run Greater Chesapeake

Frank Jarrell, Accounting Manager, Cash Disbursements

The group provides girls in grades three through eight with a positive youth development program that teaches them social, emotional, and physical well-being at a critical time in their lives

Harlem Lacrosse

Kevin Loeb, Program Director

The organization runs three programs in Baltimore City Public Schools, including Commodore John Rodgers School, James McHenry, and ACCE High School, focused on sports and enrichment activities

HeartSmiles

Earl Millett, Program Director

The organization provides a safe space for youth self-expression through community service, mentorship, and comprehensive person-centered service coordination, with the goal of engaging youth in activities focused on physical and mental fitness

Heaven on Earth Now

Nakia Horton, Manager of Diversity and Special Initiatives

The organization provides the materials and skills necessary to successfully transfer formerly homeless Baltimore City residents to independent living

Helping Up Mission

Jonathan Hook, Chief Investment Officer

The group provides permanent solutions for those experiencing homelessness due to addiction

Higher Achievement

Rami Kennedy, Senior IT Systems Administrator and Human Resources Assistant

The group operates an after-school mentoring program for Baltimore City students, grades five through eight, with the goal of preparing them for high school placement and academic success

JQY (Jewish Queer Youth)

Miriam Retter, Assistant Controller, Financial Reporting

The organization provides mental health support services for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) teens and young adults, many of whom are from ultra-Orthodox backgrounds

Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation of Metropolitan Baltimore

Kyle McNair, Maryland Controller, Investment & Corporate Accounting

The group provides programs such as Thanksgiving for All, Kappa League, and Guide Right—a service program that pairs successful men with youth needing career inspiration and counseling

Leveling the Playing Field

Geoffrey Abrahams, Investment Manager

The organization works to redistribute sports equipment with the goal of expanding access and equity throughout youth sports and recreation programs in Baltimore

Maryland Foundation of Dentistry

Jonathan Hornstein, Program Director

The group provides pro bono dental care for Maryland adults with intellectual, physical, or developmental disabilities

Maryland New Directions

Brian Clark, Investment Director

The organization provides job-readiness training, industry-recognized certifications, and case management for individuals in Baltimore

Maryland Out of School Time Network (MOST)

Elvis Guzman, Program Officer

The group is a critical partner to out-of-school time programs in Maryland focused on strengthening the out-of-school time field and improving programs’ ability to provide science, technology, engineering, art and math and college- and career-preparedness content for youth

MENTOR Maryland

Rachel Duden, Program Officer, Education

The organization works to increase the quality and quantity of mentoring relationships across the state by facilitating learning communities, providing professional development and resources, and fostering partnerships and collaboration among program partners

Mia Sutphin Foundation

Craig Mellendick, Chief Financial Officer

The group was founded in memory of Mia Helene Sutphin, which provides direct health care and health outreach for children, with a special interest in those experiencing homelessness

Movable Feast

Jack Meeker, Facilities Manager

The organization’s meals program provides weekly deliveries of medically tailored meals to the homes of clients who are undergoing medical treatment for a life-threatening illness

PCs for People

Jason Banks, Director of Information Technology and Facilities

The organization works to refurbish technology and provide a working system to help bridge the digital divide within technology for individuals and families

Plantation Park Heights Urban Farm

Arlene Cox, Chief Operating Officer

The group provides increased access to healthy foods, as well as awareness, knowledge, engagement, and skills related to health and nutrition with the goal of greater community connectedness and improved health outcomes

Project PLASE (People Lacking Ample Shelter and Employment)

Kahshan Forde, Office Assistant

The grant will support the organization’s Health and Education Risk Reduction program for people living with HIV/AIDS through programming focused on health literacy, how to take medication properly, how to prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS, and how to partner with a doctor for health care

Turnaround Tuesday

Marci Hunn, Senior Program Director

The organization, prepares returning, unemployed, and under-employed Baltimore residents to re-enter the workforce through intensive job-readiness, placement, and retention services

Ulman Foundation

Alanah Shelton, Executive Assistant

The group connects young adult cancer patients and their caregivers with housing, academic scholarships, therapy, and comprehensive wraparound services

Women’s Law Center of Maryland

David Gilmore, Deputy Chief Investment Officer

The grant will help support the Protective Order Advocacy and Representation Project (POARP), which provides representation to those escaping domestic violence in protective order hearings in Maryland

Writers in Baltimore Schools

Megan Franey, Communications Specialist

The organization empowers the voices of Baltimore City Public Schools students through in-school, after-school, and summer programming that builds skills in literacy and communication, while creating a community of support for young writers