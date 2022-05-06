Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

AARON B. ROBERTS v. DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY AND CORRECTIONAL SERVICES

By: Unreported Opinions May 6, 2022

Administrative law — Judicial review — Filing fees

Aaron B. Roberts, appellant, filed two separate petitions for judicial review in the Circuit Court for Howard County, seeking review of decisions by the Secretary of the Department of Public Safety & Correctional Services (“Department”). In both cases, appellant filed a request for an order waiving prepaid costs, which the court denied. Appellant noted an appeal in both cases …

Read the opinion

