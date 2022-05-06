Aldi Supermarket opens as new anchor tenant in Severna Park

ALDI Supermarket opened its 21st Maryland location as it leased 22,050 square feet of space to become an anchor store at Robinson Crossing Shopping Center in Severna Park, the company announced Friday.

The German-based discount grocer signed a lease with Continental Realty Corporation (CRC) in 2021 for 22,050 square feet of space within the 115,000-square-foot shopping center at 450 Ritchie Hwy. Blake Dickinson and Cherene Keenan of CRC represented the landlord in the lease transaction, and Bob Morris and Ryan Wilner of KLNB Retail represented ALDI.

This site represents the discount grocery store’s fourth location in Anne Arundel County and its 15th in the greater Baltimore metropolitan region.

Since opening its first store in the United States in 1976, ALDI Supermarket has grown to operate more than 2,000 stores across 36 states and employs more than 25,000 workers.

The ALDI concept focuses on everyday low prices, a quick-and-easy shopping experience with only four to five aisles, and responsive customer service. More than 90 of the grocery products offered by ALDI are under its exclusive brand, a practice that is designed to provide the highest-quality products to consumers and to keep prices low.

ALDI partners with a variety of growers, including local farmers, to offer a wide variety of fresh, in-season produce, including organic fruits and vegetables, USDA Choice meats and gluten-free and organic foods.

Robinson Crossing Shopping Center is located at the signalized intersection of Gov. Ritchie Highway (MD Route 2) and Robinson Road. The tenant mix is comprised of national and locally owned retailers, restaurants and service providers.

Nearly 57,000 vehicles pass the shopping center site on a daily basis along Ritchie Highway. Approximately 135,000 consumers, including nearly 48,000 households with an average household income approaching $142,000, reside within a five-mile radius of Robinson Crossing Shopping Center.