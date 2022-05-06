ADVERTISEMENT

ASSOCIATE GENERAL COUNSEL – REAL ESTATE AND CONSTRUCTION

The Office of General Counsel for Prince George’s County Public Schools is seeking applicants for Associate General Counsel for Real Estate and Construction. The incumbent will be responsible for providing counsel related to real estate transactions, school construction, alternative financing and related transactional matters.

To apply and to see other opportunities, please visit PGCPS’ careers page at www.PGCPS.org. PGCPS is an equal opportunity employer.

