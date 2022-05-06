ADVERTISEMENT

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Police Accountability Board

(Experienced Attorney):

Anne Arundel County Government seeks an Executive Director to serve as the principal liaison between the County Executive, Chief Administrative Officer, and the Police Accountability Board. Role is responsible for developing procedures, managing policy, and administrative operations of the board. Must be a licensed attorney in the State of Maryland. [$104,797 – $184,147].

