Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Jobs May 6, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Police Accountability Board
(Experienced Attorney):

Anne Arundel County Government seeks an Executive Director to serve as the principal liaison between the County Executive, Chief Administrative Officer, and the Police Accountability Board. Role is responsible for developing procedures, managing policy, and administrative operations of the board. Must be a licensed attorney in the State of Maryland. [$104,797 – $184,147].

Apply on our website www.aacounty.org

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo