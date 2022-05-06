MICHAEL MAURICE ALLEN, SR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Closing argument by state — Defendant’s refusal to testify
A jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City found Michael Maurice Allen, Sr., appellant, guilty of first-degree murder and carrying a dangerous weapon openly with intent to injure. The court sentenced appellant to a term of life imprisonment for the conviction of first-degree murder and three years, concurrent, for the weapon conviction. On appeal, appellant presents the following questions for this Court’s review …
×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.