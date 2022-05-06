NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore celebrates mental health advocates at LOUDER event

NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore hosted its inaugural LOUDER event April 19 at the Sagamore Pendry Hotel, an evening to celebrate the individuals and companies who are committed to reducing the stigma around mental health in Baltimore through NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore’s I Will Listen campaign.

The group honored speakers Tchernavia Bagheri-Rocker, chief people and administrative officer at Under Armour, and Patrick Sutton, Designer and Owner of Patrick Sutton Design, with the NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore LOUDER Achievement Award for helping elevate the mental health conversation in the workplace and the greater Baltimore community.

Morgan State University was also be awarded for its demonstration of creativity and innovation in addressing the mental health needs of its students with the NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore #IWillListen Student Impact Award. During the 2021 #IWillListen Campaign, the university reached 1,200 students through 14 events including game nights, “Unplugged” open mic nights, yoga and other wellness events to help start the conversation around mental health.

The money raised from LOUDER will support the work of NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore and its mission to improve the lives of local individuals living with mental health conditions, their families, and their communities through education, support, and advocacy. Donations will allow the organization to expand and provide critical support groups, classes, and mental health programming free of charge to the Baltimore community.

In 2021, NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore provided nearly 9,000 touch points of service in the Baltimore City and County for individuals living with mental health conditions, their families, and communities through education, support, and advocacy. During that same year, 39.1% of adults in Maryland reported symptoms of anxiety or depression and 31.3% were unable to get needed counseling or therapy.

