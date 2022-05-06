NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore celebrates mental health advocates at LOUDER event

NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore hosted its inaugural LOUDER event April 19 at the Sagamore Pendry Hotel, an evening to celebrate the individuals and companies who are committed to reducing the stigma around mental health in Baltimore through NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore’s I Will Listen campaign.
The group honored speakers Tchernavia Bagheri-Rocker, chief people and administrative officer at Under Armour, and Patrick Sutton, Designer and Owner of Patrick Sutton Design, with the NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore LOUDER Achievement Award for helping elevate the mental health conversation in the workplace and the greater Baltimore community.
Morgan State University was also be awarded for its demonstration of creativity and innovation in addressing the mental health needs of its students with the NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore #IWillListen Student Impact Award. During the 2021 #IWillListen Campaign, the university reached 1,200 students through 14 events including game nights, “Unplugged” open mic nights, yoga and other wellness events to help start the conversation around mental health.
The money raised from LOUDER will support the work of NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore and its mission to improve the lives of local individuals living with mental health conditions, their families, and their communities through education, support, and advocacy. Donations will allow the organization to expand and provide critical support groups, classes, and mental health programming free of charge to the Baltimore community.
In 2021, NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore provided nearly 9,000 touch points of service in the Baltimore City and County for individuals living with mental health conditions, their families, and communities through education, support, and advocacy. During that same year, 39.1% of adults in Maryland reported symptoms of anxiety or depression and 31.3% were unable to get needed counseling or therapy.
Under Armour’s Chief People and Administrative Officer Tchernavia Rocker and Designer Patrick Sutton were awarded LOUDER Achievement Awards at this year’s event. Morgan State University was also presented with the NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore #IWillListen Student Impact Award. (Photo by Eric Stocklin)
From left, Behavioral Health System Baltimore President Crista Taylor, Murphy & Dittenhafer Architect Robert Taylor and NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore Executive Director Kerry Graves stopped for a photo at LOUDER. (Photo by Eric Stocklin)
From left, Event emcee and WJZ-TV News Anchor Denise Koch, honoree Patrick Sutton and Silver Sponsor and Atlas Restaurant Group Founder & President Alex Smith stand together after Patrick Sutton received a LOUDER Achievement Award. (Photo by Eric Stocklin)
Sheppard Pratt CEO Harsh K. Trivedi delivered a powerful speech to the event’s attendees about the importance of developing innovative resources for individuals with mental health conditions and their allies across the state of Maryland. Sheppard Pratt was the premier sponsor of the LOUDER event. (Photo by Eric Stocklin)
Morgan State University Chief of Staff and Vice President of State and Federal Relations Don-Terry Veal, left, and NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore President and General Counsel at Maryland Commission on Civil Rights Glendora Hughes pose together for a photo at the inaugural LOUDER event. (Photo by Eric Stocklin)
From left, LOUDER Honoree and Under Armour Chief People & Administrative Officer Tchernavia Rocker, HeidnSeek Entertainment founder and CEO Heidi L. Klotzman, Bloomtopia CEO and Board Member Gina Richmond, Under Armour Office of the EVP, Chief People & Administrative Officer and Board Member Julia Verdery and Under Armour Talent Development Director Rochelle Arnold-Simmons gather together in the support of NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore. (Photo by Eric Stocklin)
NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore staff gathers together at the Sagamore Pendry Hotel for its inaugural LOUDER event, an evening dedicated to elevating the conversation around mental health in Baltimore. (Photo by Eric Stocklin)