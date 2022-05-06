Whiteford Taylor, Ward & Berry form alliance

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP and Ward & Berry PLLC Friday announced the firms have joined together in an alliance to represent its clients in the government contracting sector.

David Panzer, chair of Whiteford’s Government Contracts Group, has joined Ward & Berry as a partner, bringing his team of attorneys and contract analysts.

Founded in Washington in 2017, Ward & Berry is a boutique law firm representing government contractors and high technology companies with a variety of matters including litigation, bid protests and claims, government investigations, debarment, acquisitions and sale, and navigating the myriad overlapping regulations facing its clients. Founded in Baltimore in 1933, Whiteford is a full-service business law firm with a growing mid-Atlantic footprint that includes 17 offices in Maryland, Virginia, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Kentucky, New York and Pennsylvania.

Whiteford’s Managing Partner Martin Fletcher said the move is a key step for both firms, providing Ward & Berry clients access to a broad range of legal services, including on matters of employee benefits, intellectual property, cybersecurity, political law compliance, tax and more. At the same time, its reputation as a go-to firm for government contractors and technology firms deepens Whiteford’s reach and visibility in the government contracting sector.