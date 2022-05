Kaitlyn Holzer has joined the law firm Goodell DeVries as an associate in the firm’s Medical Malpractice Practice Group.

Holzer defends health care institutions and providers against medical malpractice and wrongful death claims.

She brings to her practice additional experience in personal injury matters, including premises liability claims and data breach class action litigation.

Holzer is a graduate of the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law and The Ohio State University.