Lisa L. Baker | Ascentim

By: Daily Record Staff May 8, 2022

Lisa L. Baker, founder of professional coaching practice Ascentim, was awarded the Brightside Empirical Review (BER) Award – 2022 Brightside Trailblazer in Business by Brightside Global Trade.

Owned by Elton and Elizabeth Clare Brewington, Brightside is a multichannel magazine (online TV, e-magazine and social portal) that features interviews, reviews and business news.

The recognition comes after Baker delivered a presentation entitled “Connections: The Power to Influence” during Brightside’s third annual Women’s Business Empowerment Forum March 31. The Brightside Review Board determined that Baker met all nine of the Brightstar rating criteria: experience, motivation, presentation, ideas, relevancy, innovation, creativity, accolades and leadership.

In addition to her work as a professional coach, Baker is an accomplished presenter and facilitator who is available to speak on numerous topics related to Ascentim’s three pillars: Connections, Careers, and Finances. Groups large and small have benefitted from her experience, practical wisdom and compassion.

