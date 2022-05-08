Owen W. Wallace | FCB Bank

Owen W. Wallace has been named as the new community banking manager for the 2 North on the Square Office of FCB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank.

In the role of community banking manager, he is responsible for welcoming current and prospective customers, fulfilling customers’ needs for banking products and services, building relationships within the local community, and managing the office staff. The 2 North on the Square Office is located at 2 North Market Street in downtown Frederick.

Wallace has 23 years of experience in banking and insurance services. He joined the organization in 2017 as a community banking specialist at the Aspen Ridge Office of FCB Bank in Frederick.

He was raised in Kingston, Jamaica and earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting with a concentration in computer information systems from Mercy College in Bronx, New York. He is a certified life coach and a member of Delta Mu Delta International Honors Society in Business. He resides in Frederick and has a daughter, Megan.