Cardinality.ai, a data technology company in Gaithersburg helping government agencies achieve better outcomes through data-driven automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and built-for-purpose solutions, announced that Peter Allen and Anna Harper joined Cardinality’s executive leadership team as chief growth officer and chief administrative officer, respectively.

As CGO, Allen will collaborate with the executive leadership team and be responsible for accelerating growth by driving a go-to-market strategy that aligns with Cardinality’s vision of affecting 1 billion people globally by 2024. An accomplished leader of sales and marketing teams across technology firms of diverse sizes, Peter led global sales and marketing for CSC, delivering more than $15 billion in annual bookings and has also led the growth functions for smaller companies serving specific industry segments, most recently serving as the senior vice president for sales & marketing at Benefitfocus, a $300 milion-a-year SaaS leader in employee benefits enrollment and administration.

In her role as CAO, Harper is responsible for overseeing operational budgets, key performance indicators and staffing across Cardinality’s global operations to ensure clients & employees have a seamless and positive experience. She has been serving as the vice president of operations for Cardinality for the last year and has established a strong foundation supporting the company’s plans to scale.

Over the past year, Cardinality has added three new state agencies to the growing roster of customers, secured outside investment from Attain Capital Partners, added industry leader Greg Baroni to its board of directors, confirmed Thiag Loganathan as CEO, appointed Kevin Jones to the chief operating officer role, focusing on product engineering, customer activation and support, and the functional roadmap for the Cardinality platform.