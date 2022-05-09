Ashley Valis | Catholic Charities Baltimore

Ashley Valis was hired as the first chief operating officer at Catholic Charities of Baltimore.

The new role will be responsible for strategic oversight, operational excellence of programs and services, human resources and leadership of our strategic planning process and initiatives.

Valis has an extensive background in human services and brings strong knowledge and experience in community engagement, government and public policy, strategic planning and goal achievement.

She joins the organization after eight years at the University of Maryland, Baltimore’s office of community engagement where she most recently served as executive director. Prior to UMB, Valis held various positions in former Gov. Martin O’Malley’s administration most notably as assistant chief of staff, where she had direct oversight of four state agencies, and deputy director of intergovernmental affairs where among other responsibilities, she advised the governor on county and municipal legislative and budget priorities. Valis says she looks forward to blending her career experiences into her new role.

Valis will report directly to Catholic Charities Executive Director Bill McCarthy.