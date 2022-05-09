Evon Medics awarded $2.8M grant to develop mobile health platform

Ellicott City-based Evon Medics LLC Monday was awarded a non-dilutive grant of $2.8 million for its Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Fast-Track study for the development and evaluation of its mobile health platform for remote management of substance use disorders (SUD).

This study is sponsored by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), a part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Evon Medics is a medical devices and neuroscience research company founded in April 2013 by Johns Hopkins trained physicians. The company develops therapeutics and devices for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, opioid use disorder, traumatic brain injury, chronic pain, treatment refractory depression and other chronic neurological diseases.