Patrick Taurel, David Morris and Sheryl Winarick | Grossman Young

Internationally recognized immigration law firm Grossman Young & Hammond expanded in critical practice areas with the addition of new partner Patrick Taurel, as head of the firm’s Federal Litigation practice, and of counsel attorneys David Morris and Sheryl Winarick.

Taurel focuses on litigating complex immigration cases in federal and immigration court and advising criminal defense counsel on the immigration consequences of criminal convictions. He brings more than a decade of experience as an advocate for immigrants, having worked for impactful non-profit immigrant rights organizations and leading immigration practices, including, most recently, the American Civil Liberties Union, the American Immigration Council, and Clark Hill PLC.

Taurel received his Juris Doctor from Brooklyn Law School and his Bachelor of Arts from Brown University.

For the past 20 years, Morris has represented foreign investors and regional centers in all aspects of the EB-5 investor visa program and has served as an expert witness on EB-5 legal issues in state and federal court. He is continually recognized as one of the “Top 25 Attorneys in the EB-5 Industry” by EB5 Investor Magazine.

Morris also created and co-owns the DC Regional Center LLC, a regional center entity designated by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in 2011, through which Morris has raised and deployed more than $400 million of EB-5 funds from 800 investors to help finance large commercial real estate development projects in the Washington region.

Morris is a regular speaker at major EB-5 industry conferences and is widely published, including as the senior editor of the leading EB-5 legal book in the field, “AILA Immigration Options for Investors & Entrepreneurs.” Morris received his Juris Doctor from the University of Dayton School of Law and a Bachelor of Science in political science from the University of New York College at Buffalo.

Winarick joins GYH as an attorney and thought leader/facilitator of meaningful discourse and connection among extraordinary immigrants and the U.S. communities that welcome them. For more than two decades, she has creatively helped individuals, families, businesses and organizations maximize their potential in the United States.

She represents and advises clients on a wide range of immigration matters, including employment and family-based cases, consular processing, J1 waiver applications, and naturalization, with a focus on green cards and visas for “aliens of extraordinary ability.”

As a Resident at TED, a renowned nonprofit devoted to spreading powerful ideas particularly in the form of powerful talks, Winarick recently worked on a project to elevate and inform the conversation about migrants and refugees, including collaboration with TED organizers and other community leaders around the world to build bridges and deepen connection in their local communities through personal story-sharing.

Winarick received her Juris Doctor from the George Washington University Law School and her Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University.