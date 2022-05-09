St. John Properties enters Texas market with new regional office in Austin

St. John Properties Inc., a national commercial real estate development and management group active in nine states has entered the Texas market with the recent opening of a new regional office in Austin.

Over the past five decades, the Baltimore-based company has developed more than 22 million square feet of commercial real estate among various asset classes and intends to pursue opportunities for the execution of its vertically-integrated development strategy in the region.

St. John Properties lists assets of more than $4.5 billion and, last year, revealed its intentions to nearly double the size of its portfolio to 40 million square feet of space within 15 years. Brooke Harlander, Regional Partner, will direct all development activities of the new Texas office.

The company is currently investigating sites throughout the greater Austin metropolitan area to develop ground-up Class “A” commercial office, retail, warehouse/logistics and flex/R&D (research & development) space.

A specialized configuration of this latter asset class became a trademark of company founder Edward St. John in the early 1970s in response to the needs of a wide range of end-users. It consists of a “part office/part industrial” single-story building separated into bays which can be fully customizable based on the end-users needs. St. John Properties flex/R&D product is home to a wide array of end-users from high-tech companies with majority office need, to light manufacturing and distribution centers and everything in between.

St. John Properties is differentiated among its peers by its philosophy of developing real estate products almost exclusively on a speculative basis. This enables the firm to respond instantly to the emerging requirements of new and existing clients, as product is always ready for immediate move-in. The company has speculatively broken ground on nearly 1 million square feet of space nationwide throughout each of that past four consecutive years.