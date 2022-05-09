Think|Stack acquires Emergifi in strategic merger

Think|Stack, a managed services CUSO specializing in cybersecurity and cloud solutions, Monday announced it acquired Emergifi, a technology solutions CUSO focused on small- to-mid-size credit unions.

The merger is an equity-based deal. Emergifi was acquired by Think|Stack in exchange for equity and one board seat for Corporate Central Credit Union.

Prior to the merger, Emergifi was founded by, and wholly owned by, Corporate Central Credit Union (Corporate Central), a federally-insured financial cooperative, based in Wisconsin, and owned and governed by 450 credit unions as members.

All of Emergifi’s employees will be absorbed by Think|Stack in the acquisition increasing Think|Stack’s team.