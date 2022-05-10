FEATURED MOVER | Marcus Moloney, Harford Mutual Insurance Group

Marcus Moloney was named vice president and chief information officer at Harford Mutual Insurance Group.

He will oversee the information technology department as Harford Mutual embraces a new hybrid environment, moves away from legacy systems, and continues its vision to be the regional insurance carrier of choice.

A seasoned information technology (IT) leader, Moloney brings nearly 30 years of experience in driving efficiencies and growth through technology and business innovations. Most recently, he served as Head of Information Technology for United Air Temp, where he led a digital transformation and redesign of platforms to deliver a better user experience and improve processes.

Previously, Moloney served as CIO for TechExec Strategy and as the Global Chief Information Officer at LISR, LLC-YCF, where he implemented new enterprise risk management (ERM) and customer relations management (CRM) systems, as well as new growth-centric IT practices for 28 worldwide offices and more than 350 employees. Moloney was also the Head of Information Technology at Navy Mutual Aid Association, where he led initiatives to secure network access for over 125,000 association members.

Moloney is originally from Limerick, Ireland, earning a degree in information technology from Mid-West Business Institute.

ABOUT MARCUS MOLONEY

Resides in:

Harford County

Education:

Degree in information technology from Griffith College, Limerick Ireland.

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

Psychiatry, I enjoy helping and guiding people through tough situations. Mentoring and growing teams is part of what I strive to do.

Favorite vacation:

Hong Kong, I enjoyed sharing some memorable moments with my wife as we explored the surrounding areas and cultural differences.

When I want to relax, I … :

Surround myself with family and friends to enjoy good food, music and banter (conversations).

Favorite movie:

“Braveheart” – “Tiz My Island.”

Favorite quotation:

May the road rise up to meet you; May the wind be always at your back; May the sun shine warm upon your face; The rains fall soft upon your fields; And, until we meet again; May God hold you in the palm of His hand.