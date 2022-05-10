Paul Giulio | Hill Management Services

Paul Giulio, vice president of development for Hill Management Services Inc. was recognized by NAIOP Maryland with its “Rising Star Award” at the commercial real estate association’s bi-annual competition.

The program celebrates and recognizes the innovative achievements of regional commercial real estate developers, as well as the companies and professionals that service this industry throughout the Maryland region.

Giulio has worked with the full-service real estate development company headquartered in Timonium since 2016. He oversees all ground-up development and construction activities, tenant build-out projects, and renovations and property updates to the corporate portfolio which includes more than four million square feet of space.

He is a member of NAIOP Maryland’s board of directors and serves as chair of the organization’s Developing Leaders committee. Giulio graduated from Franklin & Marshall College where he played on the varsity baseball team.