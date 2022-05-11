ADVERTISEMENT
(2) CONTRACTUAL PARALEGAL II DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING & COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for (2) Contractual Paralegal II positions in the Department of Housing & Community Development.
Closing Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
See full ad at www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov
EOE
