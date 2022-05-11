HCEDA, German group sign MOU for cybersecurity partnership

The Howard County Economic Development Authority (HCEDA) and Howard County Executive Calvin Ball signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with a German group to establish a platform of collaboration on key cyber and information security issues and B2B exchange.

The MOU solidifies the partnership between HCEDA and the Cyber Security Council Germany, which launched its first U.S. office at the HCEDA’s Maryland Innovation Center in Columbia to support international business connections.

The Cyber Security Council Germany and six of its German members — Hans-Wilhelm Dünn, President of CSCG e.V.; Hannes Harthun Büroleiter, CSCG e.V.; Dr. Alexander Löw, CEO of Data Warehouse; Prof. Dr. André Döring, CEO & co-founder of Robin Data GmbH; Andreas Pankow, CEO of DGC Switzerland AG; and Uwe Heim, Senior Managing Director of Ankura — participated in multiple strategic meetings throughout the week with the HCEDA business development team. These included conversations with the U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., Maryland Secretary of State John C. Wobensmith, Ft. Meade Alliance, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratories, and Howard County leaders in cybersecurity and tech.