LAW OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR

The Maryland Staff Legal Office of The Hartford is seeking an experienced REMOTE Law Office Administrator to partner with the Managing Attorney in administrative operations for tort and workers’ compensation matters across Maryland and the District of Columbia. The ideal candidate will have at least 5 years of experience in a paperless work environment along with working knowledge of Maryland and D.C. courts. Come join our collaborative team with excellent benefits in a contemporary work environment!

For more information please visit our website at: www.TheHartford.com under job #R228443.

