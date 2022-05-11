Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Jobs May 11, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

LAW OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR

The Maryland Staff Legal Office of The Hartford is seeking an experienced REMOTE Law Office Administrator to partner with the Managing Attorney in administrative operations for tort and workers’ compensation matters across Maryland and the District of Columbia. The ideal candidate will have at least 5 years of experience in a paperless work environment along with working knowledge of Maryland and D.C. courts. Come join our collaborative team with excellent benefits in a contemporary work environment!
For more information please visit our website at: www.TheHartford.com under job #R228443.

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo